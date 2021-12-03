Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $90.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $93.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

