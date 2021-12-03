Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $56.10. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,506. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Forrester Research by 742.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth about $1,705,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.