Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $56.10. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,506. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Forrester Research by 742.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth about $1,705,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

