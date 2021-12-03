Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.01

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 18060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $598.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 44.5% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 147,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sohu.com by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

