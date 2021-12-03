Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.01

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 18060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $598.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.99.
About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
