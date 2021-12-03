Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.21

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 7771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $32,155,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 746,983 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

