Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.42

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

