Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $11.05. Sports Entertainment Acquisition shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 17,003 shares traded.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.
About Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH)
Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.
