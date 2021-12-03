Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $11.05. Sports Entertainment Acquisition shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 17,003 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,804,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,819,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

