Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.11. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,976 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.
The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
