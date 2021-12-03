Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.11. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,976 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

