Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $42,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $297.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

