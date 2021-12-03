Belvedere Trading LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $667.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORMP shares. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

