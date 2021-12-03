Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 66,811 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $183.52 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.