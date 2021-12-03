Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 193,667 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,667 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $127,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

