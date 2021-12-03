Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,410 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $48,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,364,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 346,403 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 453,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $49.85 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

