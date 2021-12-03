BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $40.03 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.