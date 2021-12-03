Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 216 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $32,406,366. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $267.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.46 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

