JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CGI by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CGI by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CGI by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of GIB opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.