Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.06.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

