Asset Dedication LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.