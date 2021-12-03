Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $655,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zumiez by 44.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

