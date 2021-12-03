Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,208. Genpact has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genpact by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 3,776.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

