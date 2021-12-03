Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 102 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $223.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.46 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

