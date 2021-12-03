Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,487. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

