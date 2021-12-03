Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 2,640 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,598. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.