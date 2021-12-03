Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Electromed worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Electromed stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,328. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

