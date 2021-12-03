Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $5.03 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after buying an additional 494,669 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 451,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,712,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

