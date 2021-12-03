Lapides Asset Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.