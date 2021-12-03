Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Shares Bought by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Drive Shack worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.33. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

