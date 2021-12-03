Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires 5,658 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,094,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,112,469. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

