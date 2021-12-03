Belvedere Trading LLC Buys New Stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NRP opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

