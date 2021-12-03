Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 13,991 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $167,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $43.68 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

