DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,418 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of DSP Group worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 556.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.98 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

DSPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.