Elrond Price Hits $331.98 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Elrond has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and approximately $294.51 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $331.98 or 0.00598697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.53 or 0.00192113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065599 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,824,497 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,737 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

