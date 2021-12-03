Wing Finance Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.30 or 0.00036611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $43.42 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.82 or 0.07896721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00091734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,491.88 or 1.00073567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,263,624 coins and its circulating supply is 2,138,624 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

