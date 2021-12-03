BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:ERE.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.35. 23,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82. The firm has a market cap of C$387.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

