Freicoin Price Up 1.8% This Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $637,954.11 and approximately $89.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.