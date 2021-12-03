United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,189 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 785,567 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

NYSE UMC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.