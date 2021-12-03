Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.28 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,652. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,622,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,540.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

