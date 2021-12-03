Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Expands By 52.9%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,510.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $$29.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

