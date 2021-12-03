First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 220,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 559.3 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

