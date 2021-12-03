Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

