Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $19.91.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.