Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Smart Share Global updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Smart Share Global stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Smart Share Global has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.