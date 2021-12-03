JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 496,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

NYSE CVS opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

