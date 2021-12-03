Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,591.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,252,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,700,000 after buying an additional 1,218,217 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

