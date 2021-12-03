Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $14.30 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

BBY stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

