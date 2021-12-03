Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Rises By 50.2%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the October 31st total of 65,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

HumanCo Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.