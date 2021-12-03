Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,178. Airgain has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen cut shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

