AMEPAY Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $2.47 million and $142,830.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00062229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.25 or 0.07865744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00091496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,556.46 or 0.99992651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

