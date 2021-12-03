Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0411

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $2,641.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00062229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.25 or 0.07865744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00091496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,556.46 or 0.99992651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

