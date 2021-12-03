Ycash (YEC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,433.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Ycash has a market cap of $6.56 million and $28,433.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.69 or 0.00400813 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00174488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00096530 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000140 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,855,262 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

