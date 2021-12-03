Bunicorn Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $578,321.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00062229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.25 or 0.07865744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00091496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,556.46 or 0.99992651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

