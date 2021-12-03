Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of LHC Group worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $114.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.53. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.